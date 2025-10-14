Eureka Inc of Pomona, CA (10/6/2025) is recalling Durra Ground Cinnamon 100 gram plastic container because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Exposure to extremely high amounts of lead may result in overt and possibly severe symptoms for which an individual is likely to seek medical attention. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

For adults, acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

The affected product is packaged in Clear Plastic Container, 100G, Durra Brand, Cinnamon, UPC 6251136 034139 and has the affected Lot code: Batch No.: 06 B:02, Best by date: May 2026.

Product was distributed by Eureka Inc and sold at grocery stores in California and Michigan from 08/24/2024 to 10/6/2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the FDA collected product samples and detected elevated levels of lead. The firm’s investigation is ongoing, including testing raw materials used in manufacturing the product.

Lead poisoning can be diagnosed through clinical testing, and individuals who have consumed affected product should talk to their health care providers about testing.

Tags: Lead Attorney, Lead Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Bruce Clark Bruce Clark

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than…

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than four years and involved more than 100 lawsuits in four states. Since that time, Bruce has been continuously involved in food and waterborne illness litigation involving bacterial, viral, and parasitic agents in settings ranging from large scale outbreaks to individual cases. He has extensive expertise in the medical, microbiological, and epidemiological aspects of foodborne illness cases gleaned from more than a decade of working with leading experts across the country. Bruce frequently speaks to public health groups as well as food industry groups about the realities of foodborne illness litigation and efforts that can help avoid the damage foodborne pathogens inflict.

Read more about Bruce Clark
Show more Show less
Related Posts
Dog and Cat Food and Treats Recalled over Salmonella
October 12, 2025
Sprouts recalls Pasta due to Listeria Risk
October 12, 2025
More Spinach Recalled over Listeria
October 7, 2025