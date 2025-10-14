Eureka Inc of Pomona, CA (10/6/2025) is recalling Durra Ground Cinnamon 100 gram plastic container because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Exposure to extremely high amounts of lead may result in overt and possibly severe symptoms for which an individual is likely to seek medical attention. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

For adults, acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

The affected product is packaged in Clear Plastic Container, 100G, Durra Brand, Cinnamon, UPC 6251136 034139 and has the affected Lot code: Batch No.: 06 B:02, Best by date: May 2026.

Product was distributed by Eureka Inc and sold at grocery stores in California and Michigan from 08/24/2024 to 10/6/2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the FDA collected product samples and detected elevated levels of lead. The firm’s investigation is ongoing, including testing raw materials used in manufacturing the product.

Lead poisoning can be diagnosed through clinical testing, and individuals who have consumed affected product should talk to their health care providers about testing.