The FDA is updating this Safety Alert after a related recall was issued by Daihung Mulsan Co., Ltd. (KR 7 SP) of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to include additional harvest dates of certain frozen half shell oysters because they may be contaminated with norovirus. The voluntary recall includes additional oysters that were processed by KR-7-SP in ROK and harvested from Designated Area II on the following dates: 01/31/2024; 02/01/2024; and 02/02/2024; as well as those identified in the initial recall described below: 01/30/2025 and 02/04/2025. The oysters were shipped to Sea Win, Inc of Los Angeles, CA and may have been further distributed.

The oysters are being recalled in response to a norovirus outbreak in California. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update this safety alert.

he implicated product is frozen half shell oysters from KR-7-SP, harvested on 1/30/2024 and 2/4/2024 from Designated Area II in the ROK. The product was recalled by the importer, Sea Win, Inc. (CA 353 SS) of Los Angeles, CA, on 3/7/2025.

The following photo is included as an example of shellfish labeling that would be attached to containers for reference.