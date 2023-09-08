Life Raft Treats is recalling Not Fried Chicken buckets, Not Fried Chicken bars and Life Is Peachy box ice cream products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

On Sept. 5, 2023, the firm was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also recalled their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.

These products were packaged in lamented buckets and plastic wrap and shipped to Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Texas distribution centers. The product was also shipped online directly to consumers located in all fifty states plus the District of Columbia.

Recalled products:

Product Size UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to andincludingBEST BYAUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATSNOT FRIED CHICKENICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to andincludingBEST BYAUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATSNOT FRIED CHICKENICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to andincludingBEST BYAUG 8212024

As of the posting of this recall, no illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.