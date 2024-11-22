F&S Fresh Foods of Sacramento, CA, is recalling Whole Foods Market organic carrot sticks and celery/carrot sticks in relation to an outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections.

The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified by Grimmway Farms that whole organic carrots supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with E. coli O121:H19. The associated outbreak has caused numerous infections and killed one. As of Nov. 21, no illnesses have been confirmed as related to the Whole Foods Market fresh cut products.

The F&S products supplied to Whole Foods that are being recalled are Whole Foods Market 15-ounce Organic Carrot Sticks and Whole Foods Market 15-ounce Organic Carrots & Celery. The products should no longer be in stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho and Nevada.

The containers are plastic clamshells with coding information that includes the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 236 – 284. Best if sold by dates range from Sept. 24 to Oct. 19.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 888-449-9386.

The outbreak of E. coli infections is under investigation by the FDA. As a result, dozens of brands of organic carrots and organic baby carrots have been recalled. As of Nov. 17 one person had died.

In connection with the outbreak, Grimmway Farms has directly recalled 35 brands and weight sizes of organic carrots and baby carrots. For photos and label information of the recalled carrots, click here. The recalled carrots were distributed nationwide and include popular brands sold at Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts and other retailers. Bunny Luv is among the recalled brands.

The Food and Drug Administration reported the outbreak on Nov. 17, saying that there are 39 confirmed patients. Fifteen patients have required hospitalization and one has died. So far, 27 patients have been interviewed, with 26 of them reporting eating eating carrots before becoming ill. Patients got sick beginning the first week of September. The patient with the most recent symptom onset became ill on Oct. 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.