Federal investigators are looking into a new outbreak of infections from Listeria monocytogenes. An investigation into an E. coli outbreak has ended without a source having been identified.

The Food and Drug Administration has initiated traceback in relation to the Listeria outbreak, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced. Two patients have been identified, but the FDA has not released any information on them, including where they live.

For the E. Coli O157:H7 outbreak, the FDA confirmed 12 patients were sickened but did not release any information about them. The agency initiated traceback but did not report what food or foods were being traced. The FDA first posted the outbreak on July 12.

Continuing outbreak investigations

In an outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ an additional patient has been identified, bringing the total to 37, compared to 36 a week ago. The FDA has not released any information about the patients. The FDA first posted the outbreak on June 14. No source has been identified for the pathogen. The FDA has initiated product traceback, sample analysis and onsite inspections, but the agency has not reported what food is being traced or sampled. It has also not reported what location is being inspected.

In an outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis the patient count has increased to 55, up from 47 reported a week ago. The FDA has not released any information about the patients. The FDA first reported the outbreak on July 27. The agency has initiated traceback and onsite inspection, but has not reported what food is being traced or what location is being inspected.

In two other outbreaks of Cyclospora infections the FDA is reporting that patient counts are holding steady compared to this past week with 140 and 69 patients reported. In the smaller outbreak the FDA has initiated product traceback, sample analysis and onsite inspections, but the agency has not reported what food is being traced or sampled. It has also not reported what location is being inspected. In the larger outbreak the FDA has initiated traceback and onsite inspections but has not reported what food it is tracing or what location it is inspecting.

In an outbreak of E. C=coli 026 involving 13 patients the FDA has initiated traceback but has not reported what food is being traced. The agency first posted the outbreak on July 26. It has not released any patient information.