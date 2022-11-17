Green Day Produce, Inc. of Vernon, CA is recalling its 200g/ 7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Korea) sold from September 2022 – October 2022 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom was distributed nationwide to distributors and retail stores.

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Enoki Mushroom” in the front and Green Day Produce, Inc. in the back. The UPC is 16430-69080 is located on the back side of the package. There is no lot code or dates on the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The distribution of the product has been suspended.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample was collected and analyzed by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g/7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDPH.