United Supermarkets is advising guests about a recall by its supplier Palmer Candy of its white coated confectionary items due to possible Salmonella contamination. Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with Salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers. The white coated confections items include Chocolate Caramel Corn and Candy Trays available for purchase at Albertsons Market, Amigos, Market Street and United stores in New Mexico and Texas. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States Chocolate Caramel Corn 20942400000 1/5 oz Sell thru dates from

August 26, 2024, up

To and including

September 12, 2024 Albertsons

Market, Amigos,

Market Street,

United NM, TX Candy Tray 20647600000 1/25 oz Sell thru dates from

August 26, 2024, up

To and including

September 12, 2024 Albertsons

Market, Amigos,

Market Street,

United NM, TX

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.