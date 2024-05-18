United Supermarkets is advising guests about a recall by its supplier Palmer Candy of its white coated confectionary items due to possible Salmonella contamination. Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with Salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers. The white coated confections items include Chocolate Caramel Corn and Candy Trays available for purchase at Albertsons Market, Amigos, Market Street and United stores in New Mexico and Texas. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.
|Product Name
|UPC
|Size
|Sell Thru Dates
|Store Banners
|States
|Chocolate Caramel Corn
|20942400000
|1/5 oz
|Sell thru dates from
August 26, 2024, up
To and including
September 12, 2024
|Albertsons
Market, Amigos,
Market Street,
United
|NM, TX
|Candy Tray
|20647600000
|1/25 oz
|Sell thru dates from
August 26, 2024, up
To and including
September 12, 2024
|Albertsons
Market, Amigos,
Market Street,
United
|NM, TX
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.