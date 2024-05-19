Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4oz

Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow 14#

Munchy Medley 4oz

Peanut Butter Snack Mix 12oz

Vanilla Yogurt Covered Pretzels 10oz

Zebra Fudge Cookies 7oz

and to include the following two items:

Patriotic White Fudge Cookies 13.5oz

Drizzled Caramel Corn 5oz and 12oz

The revisions are identified in bolded and highlighted text.

The recalled confectionary items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General, and to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The product comes in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased White coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8am – 5pm.