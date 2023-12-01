Cut Fruit Express Inc. of Inver Grove Heights, MN, is recalling Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG 6.5oz, and Cut Fruit Express Brand of 6.5oz, 15oz, 16oz, 32oz packages of Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupes and Food service packages of 5lb tray, 10lb bag, 25lb Pail, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG 6.5oz was distributed from Caribou Stores at the MSP Airport Caribou locations in the MSP Airport, Minnesota. The product comes in a clear plastic package. The USE BY DATE was 11/4/23. The remainder of the recalled “Fresh Cut Fruit Mix containing Cantaloupes” under Cut Fruit Express and food service packaging was distributed through in MN, WI and IL via retail and food service delivery. The USE BY DATES were 11/4/23, 11/5/23 and 11/6/23.

The retail product comes in with Use by Date 11/4/23, 11/5/23, 11/6/23 on the top label and food service product comes with a date label of 11/3/23 on the bag, tray or a label with use by date on the pail.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem with our products.

Cut Fruit Express learned that their supplier is issuing a recall on Cantaloupes for potential contamination of Salmonella. Cut Fruit Express is initiating a recall on the affected product that contains the recalled Cantaloupe. The affected products were shipped between October 24th through October 26th, 2023.