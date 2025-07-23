11 sick in Connecticut 1, Florida 1, Illinois 1, Massachusetts 2, Minnesota 1, New Jersey 1, Pennsylvania 1, Tennessee 1, Virginia 1, and Washington 1.

As of July 16, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Anatum have been reported from 10 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 22, 2024, to June 24, 2025. Of 9 people with information available, 4 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

In May 2025, FDA collected samples of frozen sprouted mat (moth) and moong beans. The product samples tested positive for Salmonella and WGS analysis showed that the Salmonella present in the samples is the strain causing illnesses in this outbreak. This means that people likely got sick from eating sprouted beans.

On July 16, 2025, Chetak LLC Group recalled Deep brand frozen sprouted moong beans and frozen sprouted moth (mat) beans.

Deep brand Sprouted Mat (Moth) in 16-oz. packages with the following codes printed on the back side of the bag: Lot code: IN 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354 AND 24292

Deep brand Sprouted Moong in 16-oz. packages with the following codes printed on the back side of the bag: Lot code: IN 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354 AND 24292



See recall notice for more information.

