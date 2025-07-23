11 sick in Connecticut 1, Florida 1, Illinois 1, Massachusetts 2, Minnesota 1, New Jersey 1, Pennsylvania 1, Tennessee 1, Virginia 1, and Washington 1.

As of July 16, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Anatum have been reported from 10 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 22, 2024, to June 24, 2025. Of 9 people with information available, 4 have been hospitalizedNo deaths have been reported.

In May 2025, FDA collected samples of frozen sprouted mat (moth) and moong beans. The product samples tested positive for Salmonella and WGS analysis showed that the Salmonella present in the samples is the strain causing illnesses in this outbreak. This means that people likely got sick from eating sprouted beans.

On July 16, 2025, Chetak LLC Group recalled Deep brand frozen sprouted moong beans and frozen sprouted moth (mat) beans. 

  • Deep brand Sprouted Mat (Moth) in 16-oz. packages with the following codes printed on the back side of the bag:
    • Lot code: IN 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354 AND 24292
  • Deep brand Sprouted Moong in 16-oz. packages with the following codes printed on the back side of the bag:
    • Lot code: IN 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354 AND 24292

See recall notice for more information.

Salmonella:  Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $900 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants.  The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.  

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses.  He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

Photo of Bruce Clark Bruce Clark

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than…

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than four years and involved more than 100 lawsuits in four states. Since that time, Bruce has been continuously involved in food and waterborne illness litigation involving bacterial, viral, and parasitic agents in settings ranging from large scale outbreaks to individual cases. He has extensive expertise in the medical, microbiological, and epidemiological aspects of foodborne illness cases gleaned from more than a decade of working with leading experts across the country. Bruce frequently speaks to public health groups as well as food industry groups about the realities of foodborne illness litigation and efforts that can help avoid the damage foodborne pathogens inflict.

