The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continue to investigate the outbreak of Shigellosis caused by Shigella bacteria, a disease that affects your digestive system. As of October 11, 2024, the SCCHD has identified 24 individuals with positive Shigella lab reports and an additional 44 individuals reporting illness consistent with Shigellosis after dining at the LongHorn Steakhouse located at 6115 North Illinois Street, in Fairview Heights, Illinois between the dates of September 20th and September 30th, 2024. Age range of those affected are from age 12 to 80 years of age. A total of nine (9) people have been hospitalized.

LongHorn Steakhouse officials voluntarily closed the Fairview Heights establishment on October 2, 2024 and have fully cooperated with SCCHD and IDPH on the investigation to determine the source of the infections. SCCHD has performed environmental assessments of the restaurant and provided corrective actions and guidance in consultation with IDPH on safe food handling practices, proper handwashing protocols and professional environmental cleaning services to prevent further spread of disease.

SCCHD continues to receive test results from patrons and staff that have been tested. Restaurant staff are required to have two (2) negative results for Shigella infection at least 24 hours apart prior to being released to return to work at the establishment. SCCHD has also issued an alert to area physicians about the outbreak, providing guidance for patients that exhibited symptoms similar to those of Shigellosis. SCCHD is no longer asking patrons to complete our online survey; however, we continue to monitor for additional reports of illness. If you or someone you know consumed food from the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights between the dates of September 20th and September 30th, 2024, became ill and are still experiencing symptoms, please see your healthcare provider and complete the testing for Shigella infection.

Shigella infection or Shigellosis symptoms usually start one to two days after infection and last seven (7) days. Shigella spreads easily; swallowing just a small amount of Shigella germs can make you sick. Shigella germs are in feces, so anything that gets contaminated by feces (hands not properly or thoroughly cleaned) can potentially spread the germs. Shigella can spread from one person to another or through contaminated water, food, surfaces, or objects. Routinely cleaning and sanitizing kitchen utensils, counters and surfaces before preparing food can reduce the risk of all germs. Good hygiene practices are equally important whether or not food is being prepared.

