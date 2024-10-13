The FDA and CDC are assisting state and local partners from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Department of Health Services in an investigation of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC of Bonduel, Wisconsin (WI).

As of September 6, 2024, a total of 65 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from nine states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 23, 2024 to August 10, 2024. Of the 63 people with information available, 24 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

FDA is conducting an onsite inspection and collected samples at Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. Salmonella Enteritidis was detected in samples collected from Milo’s Poultry Farm, LLC’s packing facility and poultry house. Whole Genome Sequencing analysis determined that Salmonella detected in these samples match the strain of Salmonella that is causing illnesses in this outbreak.

In response to this investigation, Milo’s Poultry Farm, LLC voluntarily recalled all eggs supplied by their farm. Recalled eggs were distributed to retailers and foodservice distributors in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. The recall includes:

All carton sizes, expiration dates, and egg types labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms”.

All carton sizes and expiration dates of “Tony’s Fresh Market” brand eggs.

All cases and expiration dates of eggs for retail foodservice distribution.

FDA will update this advisory as more information becomes available.

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Map of U.S. Distribution of Recalled Eggs Sold at Retail

