A total of 17 E. coli cases, which is four more since Tuesday, are now linked to Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch, San Diego County health officials said.

Seven people, including four children, have been hospitalized by the bacteria.

Those who fell ill range from 6 to 87 years old, per the health department. They reported eating at Miguel’s Cocina from October 6 to October 18 and had symptoms from October 13 to October 19.

At least one of the seven people hospitalized developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

“People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.”

