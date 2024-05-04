The ice cream is being voluntarily recalled for potential metal

Committed to the safety and quality of its products, H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in select flavors for potential metal. The affected products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico and Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores.

To date, there have been no injuries related to this recall. All product related to this recall has been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible. Customers who purchased the products should not consume the items and can return them to the store for a full refund.

Product Name UPC Code Date 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations

Chocolate Ice Cream – 12 pack 4122062948 9/6/2024 9/7/2024 9/8/2024 9/9/2024 9/10/2024 9/11/2024 9/13/2024 9/14/2024 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations

Ice Cream Lime/Orange Combo

– 12 pack 4122081930 8/31/2024 9/1/2024 9/2/2024 9/3/2024 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations

Ice Cream

Homemade/Chocolate Combo –

12 pack 4122081931 9/11/2024 9/12/2024 9/13/2024 9/14/2024 9/15/2024 9/16/2024 9/17/2024 9/18/2024 9/19/2024 9/20/2024 9/21/2024

The UPC and code dates can be found on the back of product’s outer bag, not the individual cups.