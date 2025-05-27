According to WAND TV, At least ten people have gotten ill with salmonella, according to the Coles County Health Department. Five of those people reported eating at the Mattoon Cracker Barrel.

On Tuesday, the department said that the Cracker Barrel location “voluntarily closed early on May 23, 2025 to conduct additional deep cleaning and is cooperating with CCHD to determine a source of the infections.”

Symptoms of salmonella can start anywhere from six hours to six days after eating contaminated food, with symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, according to CCHD.