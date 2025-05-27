According to WAND TV, At least ten people have gotten ill with salmonella, according to the Coles County Health Department. Five of those people reported eating at the Mattoon Cracker Barrel.

On Tuesday, the department said that the Cracker Barrel location “voluntarily closed early on May 23, 2025 to conduct additional deep cleaning and is cooperating with CCHD to determine a source of the infections.”

Symptoms of salmonella can start anywhere from six hours to six days after eating contaminated food, with symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, according to CCHD.

Tags: Salmonella Attorney, Salmonella Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Drew Falkenstein Drew Falkenstein

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark…

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark cases that have helped shape food safety policy, HACCP protocol, and consumer rights, such as the E. coli outbreak in fresh spinach in 2006 and the 2008 Peanut Corporation of America outbreak of Salmonella. A frequent speaker for the not-for-profit organization Outbreak, Inc, Mr. Falkenstein travels the country to address public and environmental health organizations as well as food safety meetings and annual educational conferences.Â  He speaks on the intersection of law and public health, and addresses companies on how to prevent food borne illness outbreaks.

Read more about Drew Falkenstein
Show more Show less
Related Posts
Red Inn in Provincetown linked to Hepatitis A
May 24, 2025
More recalls prompted by Salmonella Cucumbers
May 24, 2025
Oysters recalled over Norovirus
May 24, 2025