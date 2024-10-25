TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expanding its voluntary recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life. The recall is expanded to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenesListeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below. Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products (ranging from 12 to 18 months, depending on the product) on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this siteExternal Link Disclaimer.

The following products, which are sold through most retail stores, including but not limited to Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, are included in this recall with Best By or Best if Used by Dates as indicated in the below table. All Lot Codes in scope of this recall will begin with 2C.

US Labels

LabelProduct DescriptionRetail UPCBest By Dates
365 ORGANIC365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles099482436995OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles099482436971OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles099482436964OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles099482442828OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 365 Organic 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles099482437008OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
ALWAYS SAVEAlways Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes070038644071OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles070038608752OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BEST CHOICEBest Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles070038356851OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles070038356837OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles070038596790OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles070038622116OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles070038362852OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 13.75oz Belgian Waffles070038644019OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes070038592716OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles070038632818OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles070038632801OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BETTERGOODSBettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles194346252756OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles194346252763OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles194346252749OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BREAKFAST BESTBreakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles4061464782273OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles4061464785205OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041498194468OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Cinnamon Waffles4061463257208OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Breakfast Best 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes4099100329315OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Breakfast Best 8oz Homestyle Plant Based Waffles4061459885750OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BROOKSHIRE’SBrookshire’s 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes092825096672OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Brookshire’s 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes092825096740OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
CENTRAL MARKETCentral Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles41220708390OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
CLOVER VALLEYClover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles686151403404OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles686151403398OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
CULINARY TOURSCulinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles11225148569OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Culinary Tours 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles011225148552OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
ESSENTIALSEssential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles607880101874OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
FOOD LIONFood Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles035826091444OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Food Lion 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles035826091468OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Food Lion 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles035826091451OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Food Lion 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles035826091499OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Food Lion 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles035826091505OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
FOODHOLDFoodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles688267562761OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles688267562754OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles688267073946OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles688267073960OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles688267073984OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles688267073922OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles688267081958OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles688267150012OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles688267002496OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 29.6oz Chocolate Chip Waffles688267150029OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Foodhold 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles688267006340OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
FULL CIRCLEFull Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles036800486980OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Full Circle 11.3oz Homestyle Gluten Free Waffles036800486997OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GIANT EAGLEGiant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles030034944940OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles030034944933OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles030034011642OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles030034011635OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles030034011604OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles030034011680OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes030034011673OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes030034011666OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles030034038076OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles030034011628OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes030034071332OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Giant Eagle 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles030034088347OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GOOD & GATHERGood and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles085239157961OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles085239157954OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles085239157923OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles085239157916OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles085239157909OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 13.75oz Belgian Waffles085239157947OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles085239343012OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Good and Gather 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles085239343029OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GORDON FOOD SERVICEGordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles093901894793OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GREAT VALUEGreat Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles078742088587OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles078742088532OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GREENWISEGreenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles041415209541OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HANNAFORDHannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles041268196289OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles041268196326OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041268196296OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles041268196319OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles041268196302OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HARRIS TEETERHarris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles072036726483OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles072036726476OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles072036726469OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles072036726490OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Harris Teeter 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes072036740694OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Harris Teeter 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles072036736444OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Harris Teeter 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles072036726513OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
H-E-BHEB 8.25oz Organic Whole Wheat Flax Waffles041220708338OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 HEB 8.25oz Organic Homestyle Waffles041220708307OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 HEB 9oz Organic Apple Cinnamon Mini Waffles041220708376OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 HEB 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles041220708413OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
H-E-B HIGHER HARVESTHEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles041220708093OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles041220013685OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 HEB Higher Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Buckwheat Waffles041220708390OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
KODIAK CAKESKodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles705599013201OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles705599012709OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles705599012211OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Blueberry Belgian Waffles705599014826OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffles705599015137OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Vanilla Buttermilk Belgian Waffles705599014802OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Cinnamon Mini Waffles705599017162OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
 Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Original Mini Waffles705599017148OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
KROGERKroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes011110874306OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Kroger 16.5oz Original Pancakes011110811769OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Kroger 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes011110786357OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
KRUSTEAZKrusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes686151200102OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Krusteaz 3.44LB Original Belgian Waffles686151903331OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURE’S BASKETNatures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles030034944483OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURES PATH ORGANICNature’s Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles058449590583OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Natures Path 7.4oz Organic Chia Waffles058449590729OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Nature’s Path 7.4oz Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles058449167013OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Nature’s Path 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles058449590545OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Nature’s Path 7.4oz Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles058449590774OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Natures Path Organic 7.4oz Flaxseed Waffles058449590569OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURE’S PROMISENature’s Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles688267058448OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Nature’s Promise 7.4oz Organic Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles688267058431OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Natures Promise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles688267188497OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
O ORGANICSO Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles079893801162OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 O Organics 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles079893801155OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPERPrice Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles041735157522OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles041735157515OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles041735157133OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041735157508OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes041735157393OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes041735157386OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles041735089656OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles041735064905OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles041735064912OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Price Chopper 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles041735010445OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PRIVATE SELECTIONPrivate Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles011110893994OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PUBLIXPublix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles641415001543OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles641415000546OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Publix 13.75oz Belgian Waffles041415204546OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Publix 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles041415009547OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SCHNUCKSSchnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles041318101072OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Schnucks 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles041318101027OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles041318100518OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041318101010OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Schnucks 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes041318100570OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Schnucks 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes041318100020OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE GROCERSSE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles038259117118OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles038259117101OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles038259145067OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles038259117132OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles038259117163OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes038259117187OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes038259117194OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles038259117125OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles038259117149OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes038259117170OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 SE Grocers 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles607880200867OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SIGNATURE SELECTSignature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes021130495757OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Signature Select 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes021130495740OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SIMPLE TRUTHSimple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles011110108142OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles011110105509OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles011110105493OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Simple Truth 13.4oz Protein Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles011110108135OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANICSimple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles011110012883OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles011110012302OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Simple Truth Organic 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles011110138293OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
TOPSTops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles070784056043OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles070784056050OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles070784056067OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles070784056012OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Tops 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes070784056340OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
TRADER JOE’STrader Joe’s 11oz Blueberry Waffles000000201063OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Trader Joe’s 11oz Gluten Free Toaster Waffles000000199674OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Trader Joe’s 9.9oz Pumpkin Waffles000000517263OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
WEGMANSWegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles077890519653OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles077890519622OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 13.75oz Belgian Waffles077890550342OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 13.75oz Cinnamon Belgian Waffles077890550014OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes077890481387OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes077890481356OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 3.7lb Organic Homestyle Waffles077890481394OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles077890481417OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Flax Seed Waffles077890481424OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles077890481400OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles077890481431OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles077890481448OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles077890577059OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
WILD HARVESTWild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles711535515173OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles711535515180OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
YELLOHYelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes810038684680OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes810038684697OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles810038681535OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
    
    
    

Canadian Labels

LabelProduct DescriptionRetail UPCBest By Dates
COMPLIMENTSCompliments 280g Blueberry Waffles055742500431OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 280g Buttermilk Waffles055742500493OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles055742500509OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 280g Cinnamon Waffles055742500516OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 280g Original Waffles055742500547OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles055742563177OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 320g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles055742563160OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 390g Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles055742347180OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Compliments 390g Original Belgian Waffles055742347173OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
DUNCAN HINESDuncan Hines 3.12kg Original Belgian Waffles091479060275OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Duncan Hines 3.36kg Homestyle Waffles091479060299OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Duncan Hines 3.36kg Original Waffles091479060282OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GORDON CHOICEGordon Choice 3.1kg Belgian Waffles00620868161745OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Gordon Choice 3.7kg Buttermilk Pancakes00620868161752OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GREAT VALUEGreat Value 280g Blueberry Waffles681131712941OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 280g Buttermilk Waffles605388923455OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 280g Cinnamon Waffles681131811712OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 280g Homestyle Waffles681131712934OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 310g Buttermilk Pancakes681131811729OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 560g Blueberry Waffles628915641967OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 560g Chocolate Chip Waffles628915641974OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 560g Homestyle Waffles628915641950OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Great Value 936g Buttermilk Pancakes627735263410OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
IRRESISTIBLES LIFE SMARTIrresistibles 240g Homestyle Waffles059749977661OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURES PATH ORGANICNature’s Path 210g Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles058449590576OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Nature’s Path 210g Organic Chia Waffles058449590743OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Natures Path 210g Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles058449167006OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Natures Path Organic 210g Flaxseed Waffles058449590552OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Natures Path Organic 210g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles058449590521OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NO NAMENo Name 1.68kg Blueberry Waffles060383987732OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 1.68kg Homestyle Waffles060383987756OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 280g Blueberry Waffles060383987671OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 280g Buttermilk Waffles060383987688OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles060383987701OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 280g Homestyle Waffles060383987664OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 560g Blueberry Waffles060383987725OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 560g Homestyle Waffles060383987718OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 936g Buttermilk Pancakes060383206703OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 No Name 310g Buttermilk Pancakes060383987787OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PRESIDENT’S CHOICEPresident’s Choice 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles060383038663OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Presidents Choice 320g Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles060383038670OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 President’s Choice 390g Belgian Waffles060383035549OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SELECTIONSelection 1.68kg Chocolate Chip Waffles059749977692OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 1.68kg Original Homestyle Waffles059749904759OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 280g Blueberry Waffles059749904698OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 280g Chocolate Chip Waffles059749904711OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 280g Cinnamon Waffles059749950640OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 280g Original Waffles059749904704OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 310g Buttermilk Pancakes059749904674OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 320g Whole Wheat Waffles059749977678OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Selection 560g Homestyle Waffles059749977685OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
WESTERN FAMILYWestern Family 280g Blueberry Waffles062639335861OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Western Family 280g Buttermilk Waffles062639310141OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Western Family 280g Cinnamon062639310134OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
 Western Family 280g Homestyle Waffles062639310165OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

This recall was expanded based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.