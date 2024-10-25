TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expanding its voluntary recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life. The recall is expanded to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below. Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products (ranging from 12 to 18 months, depending on the product) on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this siteExternal Link Disclaimer.

The following products, which are sold through most retail stores, including but not limited to Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, are included in this recall with Best By or Best if Used by Dates as indicated in the below table. All Lot Codes in scope of this recall will begin with 2C.

US Labels

Label Product Description Retail UPC Best By Dates 365 ORGANIC 365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles 099482436995 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 ALWAYS SAVE Always Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes 070038644071 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 BEST CHOICE Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 070038356851 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles 070038632801 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 BETTERGOODS Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles 194346252756 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 BREAKFAST BEST Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 4061464782273 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 BROOKSHIRE'S Brookshire's 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 092825096672 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 CENTRAL MARKET Central Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles 41220708390 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 CLOVER VALLEY Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles 686151403404 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 CULINARY TOURS Culinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles 11225148569 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 FOOD LION Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 035826091444 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 FOODHOLD Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles 688267562761 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 FULL CIRCLE Full Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles 036800486980 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GIANT EAGLE Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles 030034944940 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GOOD & GATHER Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles 085239157961 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GORDON FOOD SERVICE Gordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles 093901894793 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GREAT VALUE Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles 078742088587 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GREENWISE Greenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles 041415209541 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 HANNAFORD Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 041268196289 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 HARRIS TEETER Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 072036726483 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 H-E-B HEB 8.25oz Organic Whole Wheat Flax Waffles 041220708338 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles 041220708093 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 KODIAK CAKES Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles 705599013201 OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026 KROGER Kroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 011110874306 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 KRUSTEAZ Krusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 686151200102 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 NATURE'S BASKET Natures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles 030034944483 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 NATURES PATH ORGANIC Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles 058449590583 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 NATURE'S PROMISE Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles 688267058448 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 O ORGANICS O Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles 079893801162 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 041735157522 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 PRIVATE SELECTION Private Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles 011110893994 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 PUBLIX Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles 641415001543 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 SCHNUCKS Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 041318101072 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 SE GROCERS SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 038259117118 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 SIGNATURE SELECT Signature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 021130495757 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 SIMPLE TRUTH Simple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles 011110108142 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANIC Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles 011110012883 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 TOPS Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 070784056043 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 TRADER JOE'S Trader Joe's 11oz Blueberry Waffles 000000201063 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 WEGMANS Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles 077890519653 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 WILD HARVEST Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles 711535515173 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 YELLOH Yelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes 810038684680 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 077890481424 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles 077890481400 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles 077890481431 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles 077890481448 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles 077890577059 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 WILD HARVEST Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles 711535515173 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles 711535515180 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 YELLOH Yelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes 810038684680 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 810038684697 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles 810038681535 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Canadian Labels

Label Product Description Retail UPC Best By Dates COMPLIMENTS Compliments 280g Blueberry Waffles 055742500431 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 DUNCAN HINES Duncan Hines 3.12kg Original Belgian Waffles 091479060275 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GORDON CHOICE Gordon Choice 3.1kg Belgian Waffles 00620868161745 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 GREAT VALUE Great Value 280g Blueberry Waffles 681131712941 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 IRRESISTIBLES LIFE SMART Irresistibles 240g Homestyle Waffles 059749977661 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 NATURES PATH ORGANIC Nature's Path 210g Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles 058449590576 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 NO NAME No Name 1.68kg Blueberry Waffles 060383987732 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 PRESIDENT'S CHOICE President's Choice 320g Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles 060383038663 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 SELECTION Selection 1.68kg Chocolate Chip Waffles 059749977692 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025 WESTERN FAMILY Western Family 280g Blueberry Waffles 062639335861 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

This recall was expanded based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.