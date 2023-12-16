The Quaker Oats Company today announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products below. NO OTHER Quaker products are impacted.

For more information, please reference this PDF.”

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product DescriptionSizeUPCBest Before
GRANOLA BARS
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip5ct
7.4 oz		30000314074Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz		30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip5ct
7.4 oz		30000316856Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz		30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack36ct
53.3 oz		30000567609Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack14ct 13 oz30000576533Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
58.6 oz		30000562468Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip8ct
6.7 oz		30000311820Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz		30000450178Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
30ct
25.2 oz		30000573402Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
36ct
30.2 oz		30000566237Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000563045Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz		03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough8ct
6.7 oz		30000576519Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis28ct
13.8 oz		3000057787Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis28ct
13.8 oz		30000312575Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
40ct
19.6 oz		30000571231Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis28ct
13.8 oz		30000569504Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis28ct
13.8 oz		30000311639Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk8ct
6.7 oz		30000311868Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk1ct
1.41 oz		30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip8ct
6.7 oz		30000311752Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz		30000571682Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000565506Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream		1ct
1.38 oz		30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)		Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
8ct
6.7 oz		30000311875Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip		8ct
6.7 oz		30000311769Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Variety		8ct
6.7 oz		30000311943Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz		30000450109Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000564998Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
60ct
50.4 oz		30000575185Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin8ct
6.7 oz		30000311806Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000568798Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz		03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip8ct
6.7 oz		30000311844Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz		30000567265Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000565513Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
0.84oz
440ct
369.6 oz		03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores1ct
0.84oz		03076806
(Bar)		Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
8ct
6.7 oz		30000311813Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz		30000573174Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000568804Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack8ct
6.7 oz		30000311882Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
14ct
11.8 oz		30000575284Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz		30000451304Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
30ct
25.2 oz		30000573419Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
36ct
30.2 oz		30000566244Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
48ct
40.3 oz		30000317709Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000562093Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000565520Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz		30000577257Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
60ct
50.4 oz		30000577349Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip6ct
6.5 oz		30000312698Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
14ct
15.3 oz		30000450529Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
24ct
26.2 oz		30000576809Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
30ct
32.7 oz		30000569061Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
34ct
37.1 oz		30000311653Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter6ct
6.3 oz		30000312711Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
14ct
14.7 oz		30000311332Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack14ct 15 oz30000567272Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
48ct
51.6 oz		30000574836Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast12ct
8.9 oz		30000572733Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores12ct
8.9 oz		30000572757Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
GRANOLA CEREAL
Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal17 oz30000575758Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal17 oz30000575765Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal2PK
48.2 oz		30000573488Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal24.1 oz30000572429Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal24.1 oz30000572436Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal2PK
48.2 oz		30000577721Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal69 oz30000436073Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor18 oz30000571627Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
2PK
36 oz		30000577783Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES
Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix20ct Box 378 oz30000577325Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker On The Go Snack Mix20ct Box 344 oz30000577318Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy20ct
17.42 oz (493.8g)		28400715607Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack40ct
36.94 oz		28400697965Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack40ct 36.205
oz		28400714259Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack40ct
40.62 oz		28400713375Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack40ct
35.58 oz		28400714273Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack40ct
33.94 oz		28400698009Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack40ct
41.56 oz		28400713368Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More40ct
50.89 oz		28400734868Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date