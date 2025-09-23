Arkansas 1, California 3, Connecticut 1, Georgia 2, Illinois 1, Minnesota 2, Missouri 3, Texas 1, Washington 1, Wisconsin 1.

CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals. Do not eat affected Metabolic Meals products while the investigation is ongoing. As of September 5, 2025, 16 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 10 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 24, 2025 to August 15, 2025. Of the 15 people with information available, 7 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Metabolic Meals home delivery service products:

Select meals delivered during the week of July 28, 2025

Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken Lot Code: 25199 Best By: 08/07/2025

Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables Lot Code: 25202 Best By: 08/05/2025

Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables Lot Code: 25205 Best By: 08/08/2025

Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables Lot Code: 25203 Best By: 08/06/2025

Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205

Sick people in this outbreak reported eating ready-to-eat, home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals. Investigators are working to determine a specific source of contamination.