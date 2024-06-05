The CDC and FDA have reported that as of April 30, 2024, 12 people infected with E. coli have been reported from Washington and California. Two patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. The FDA determined that Gibson Farms, Inc of Hollister, California was the supplier of organic walnuts that were distributed to multiple natural food and co-op stores across the United States and sold in bulk bins.

Outbreak Facts:

Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 1, 2024, to April 4, 2024. Of 11 people with information available, 7 (64%) have been hospitalized.

Walnuts were distributed to these 19 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Click here to find the full list of stores that may have sold the walnuts.

to find the full list of stores that may have sold the walnuts. The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.

Investigators used DNA fingerprinting that revealed bacteria from sick people’s samples as closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

