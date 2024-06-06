Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. has recalled cucumbers grown in Florida and distributed to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in AL, FL, GA, IL, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, VA, and WV from May 17th through May 21st, 2024. This product should no longer be available for sale to consumers in stores.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green and approximately 1.5 -2.0 inches in diameter and 5-9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana infections potentially linked to cucumbers.

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC for the Salmonella Africana investigation, as of June 4, 162 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Africana have been reported from 25 states and the District of Columbia. Of the 65 people interviewed, 47 (72%) reported eating cucumbers.

CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections, with 158 illnesses in 23 states. The two outbreaks share several similarities, including where and when illnesses occurred and the demographics of ill people. Investigators are working to determine whether the two outbreaks could be linked to the same food vehicle. Information will be provided on the source of the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak as it becomes available.

