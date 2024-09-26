We filed the first lawsuit on behalf of two victims hospitalized due to sepsis and kidney failure.

According to news reports, more than 30 cases of Salmonella have now been confirmed in connection to consuming food from Madre’s Oaxacan Restaurant, with the Los Angeles County Health Department finding the restaurant violated several health standards.

On Tuesday, The Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Division confirmed that 31 salmonella cases have now been linked to individuals who consumed food from Madre Oaxacan Restaurant on McBean Parkway on Friday, the 13th of September.

“The restaurant was closed due to imminent health hazard for disease transmission,” officials said in an email to KHTS.

An inspection report from the Department of Public Health stated that they found several health violations, including:

Demonstration of knowledge – minor violation

Dishwasher was unaware of proper sanitizing procedures when conducting manual ware washing.

Adequate handwashing facilities: supplied and accessible – minor violation

Non-functional paper towel dispenser in the main kitchen area.

Food in good condition, safe and unadulterated – major violation

Operator discontinued use of the ice machine voluntarily with mold build up on the interior top portion and ice chute in contact with the ice.

Food contact surface; clean and sanitized – major violation

Approximately five cutting boards stored “clean” with deep scratches and food debris/mold buildup in the deep scratches /etches of the cutting board surfaces in the food prep area.

Large stainless-steel pots stored on the bottom shelf of the food prep tables and labeled as “clean” with deep scratches and old food stains/buildup on the interior surface. Four plastic containers stored as “clean” with old food debris /buildup stored on the top shelf of the rear food prep station.

Consumer advisory provided for raw/undercooked food – minor violation

Happy hour menu missing both the disclosure and the reminder statement. The regular menu is missing the reminder statement that identifies the raw or undercooked animal-derived foods by an asterisk that denotes a footnote.

The symptoms of salmonella are mild in most people but can be severe in infants, younger children, the elderly, and persons with health problems, according to Health Department officials.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, body aches, fever, abdominal pain, nausea and headache. To prevent the spread of salmonella by doing the following:

Wash your hands after you use the bathroom or change a diaper.

Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating them.

Wrap fresh meats, poultry, and seafood in plastic bags at the market to prevent their liquids from dripping on other foods.

Use a meat thermometer to check the inside temperature of meats to make sure they are fully cooked.

Immediately wash cutting boards and counters used to prepare raw foods to avoid spreading the germs to other foods.

Avoid eating raw eggs and foods that contain uncooked eggs (i.e. cookie dough, homemade ice cream, tiramisu, eggnog).

If you have salmonella, don’t prepare food for others until your diarrhea has stopped.

