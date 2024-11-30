As of November 19, a total of 61 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria were reported from 19 states: Arizona 1, Florida 3, Georgia 2, Illinois 1, Indiana 1, Louisiana 1, Massachusetts 3, Maryland 8, Minnesota 1, Missouri 3, North Carolina 1, New Jersey 6, New Mexico 1, New York 19, Pennsylvania 2, South Carolina 2, Tennessee 1, Virginia 4 and Wisconsin 1. Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to September 13, 2024. Of 61 people with information available, 60 were hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Ten deaths were reported, including one in Illinois, one in New Jersey, two in New York, one in Virginia, one in Florida, one in Tennessee, one in New Mexico, and two in South Carolina. Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data showed that meats sliced at deli counters, including Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, were contaminated with Listeria and made people sick.