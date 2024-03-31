Tropicale Foods of Modesto, CA is voluntarily recalling 5,224 units of Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack with best by date of “MO Best By 10/11/2025”, because the mango bars in the variety pack have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed at retail locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virgina, Wisconsin, West Virgina, Washington, DC, and certain locations in Europe.

The product best by date can be found on the bottom of the retail box. A photograph of the package can be found below.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Finished product testing on the mango bars revealed that the finished product may contain Salmonella. The company has ceased distribution of the affected product. The company is conducting an investigation as to what caused the problem and will take effective action to prevent any future issue.

Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of and not consume this product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 am and 5 pm pacific, Monday to Friday.