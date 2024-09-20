According to press reports, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is recalling eggs from Rainbow Farm after at least five people got sick after eating them.

The eggs were sold at Rainbow Farm’s Orland location, via the online retailer FarmDrop, and at the Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Northeast Harbor and Stonington farmers markets, the department said in a release.

The department’s division of quality assurance and regulations and its animal health program are working with farm officials to address the outbreak, according to the release.

“Production and distribution of the eggs has been halted while the farm undergoes necessary testing, farm sanitization, processing equipment cleaning, and potential culling of affected laying hens,” the department said in the release.

Symptoms of salmonellosis usually begin between six and 72 hours after exposure to salmonella bacteria and include headaches, abdominal cramping and diarrhea. Symptoms usually persist for up to a week, but they can last longer among sensitive groups including older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems.