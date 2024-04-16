People who ate at the Main Deck restaurant (301 Lake Street, Penn Yan, NY) between March 27 and April 12 were potentially exposed to the hepatitis A virus. Most people do not get sick when an employee at a restaurant has hepatitis A, but there is still a risk. People who may have been exposed should receive treatment to prevent infection.

“While the risk of hepatitis A infection is low, we must act carefully to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease,” said Doug Sinclair, Yates County Public Health Director. “Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during this timeframe should check their immunization status and if not already vaccinated against hepatitis A, come to our free clinic or visit their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms.”

The hepatitis A vaccine is only effective within two weeks of exposure to the virus. Yates County Public Health is advising anyone who ate food from the Main Deck restaurant between April 4 and April 12 to receive a free hepatitis A vaccine on April 18, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Yates County Office Building located at 417 Liberty Street in Penn Yan. To register for an appointment, visit www.yatescountypublichealth.org. If you need assistance with scheduling an appointment or are unable to attend our clinic, call our office at (315) 536-5160.

Those who ate at Main Deck between March 27 and April 3 may have been exposed, but receiving the hepatitis A vaccine now will not prevent infection from this exposure. These persons are encouraged to monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after consuming the food. Symptoms may include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, or jaundice. If you have any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and be sure to tell them that you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The owner and staff at Main Deck have been very cooperative and have complied with all recommendations from the state and local health departments. New York State Health Department staff conducted a thorough inspection of the restaurant and has cleared it to open.

If you have questions, call Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160. For more information on hepatitis A, visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/hepatitis/hepatitis_a/, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/afaq.htm.