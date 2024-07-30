Lower Valley Processing, Official Establishment No. 007 located in Kalispell, Montana, has voluntarily recalled all non-intact, raw products (e.g., ground meat products) produced from animals slaughtered on June 5, 2024, because they may be adulterated with Escherichia coli 0157:H7, the Montana Department of Livestock announced today. Potentially affected products were labeled with “Lower Valley Processing, Co.”, establishment number “EST. 007” inside the Montana mark of inspection on the product labels, and lot numbers 1398, 1399, and 1400. The source of the E. coli contamination has not been identified.

All potentially affected products have been removed from commerce by public health officials, the Department of Livestock, and Lower Valley Processing. Some products may have been sold to consumers directly prior to discovery of the potential contamination. Lower Valley Processing has contacted all known recipients of these direct-to-consumer sales. Any consumers who may have these products in their freezers or refrigerators are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, and refrigerators should be thoroughly cleaned to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

The problem was discovered when Flathead City County Health Department began receiving notifications of illness associated with E. coli 0157:H7. Traceback investigation done in collaboration with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and Flathead City County Health Department determined that affected individuals consumed potentially undercooked Wagyu burgers at various restaurants. Sampling of product labeled as lot 1400 confirmed the presence of E. coli 0157:H7. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli 0157:H7 is a naturally occurring bacteria in the digestive tracts of animals commonly consumed by people. It can be introduced into food products through cross contamination and/or failure to meet sanitary requirements.

The following are some of the most common symptoms associated with E. coli O157:H7. However, each person may experience symptoms differently:

Abdominal cramps

Severe bloody diarrhea

Non-bloody diarrhea

Little to no fever

Fatigue

Nausea

Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS)

Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication that can lead to kidney failure and death. Approximately 8 percent of infections can result in this syndrome. Children and the elderly may be more prone to develop this complication, which may be life-threatening.

Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience symptoms within five days after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Lower Valley Processing at 406-752-2846.

