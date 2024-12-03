Baker Farms is recalling their Baker Farms Curly Mustard, 16 oz. plastic bags with BEST BY 11-21-2024, UPC: 8 13098 02018 4, Lot Code: bak144-6806 due to contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On 11-29-2024 the firm was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The product was packed on 11/4/2024 and distributed between 11/5/2024 – 11/9/2024. This product was packaged in clear plastic bags and sold to distribution centers located in the states of: AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, TN & TX.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Please see the pictures below for further identification.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Production Code BEST BY Baker Farms Curly Mustard 16 oz 8 13098 02018 4 bak144-6806 11-21-2024

The Best by Date and Production Code is located on the front of each package. No other bagged greens are included in this recall.