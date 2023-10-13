Don Miguel Foods, a Dallas, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) carne asada burrito products that may be adulterated withListeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen RTE carne asada burrito items were produced on September 27, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “DON MIGUEL Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” with date code D23270 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20049” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail convenience store locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment’s laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The establishment notified FSIS that some of the affected product was distributed into commerce.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.