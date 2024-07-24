Stutz Packing Company of Indio, CA is voluntarily recalling it’s 1-pound packages of Shelled Walnuts, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These Walnuts were distributed to food bank warehouses in Texas and Arizona which further distribute to other distribution centers that can go to consumers, or smaller foods banks, school lunch programs, shelters, or prison food systems.

The recalled product is limited to 1-pound Shelled Walnuts, UPC Code 7 15001 00908 1 The product comes in a 1-pound, clear plastic packaging with a red outlined white box printed in the center of the bag. Product description “SHELLED WALNUTS”, lot code 24171 1 or 24172 1, printed in black on the front of the bag.

Lot code breakdown Code Example: 24171 1A or 24171 1E Digits 1 & 2: YY (Year 2024) Digits 3, 4, & 5: DDD (Julian 171=June 19) Digit 6: Shift (1 or 2) Alpha Position 7: Line Identification.

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses related to this recall.

The recall was the result of routine sampling which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. Stutz has ceased the production and distribution of this product as FDA and Stutz continue their investigation. No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging of Shelled Walnuts are included in this recall.