Irvington Seafood of Irvington, AL, is recalling its 1 lb. packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women

The recalled “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” were distributed to distributors located in Alabama, and Mississippi. Products may end up in retail seafood markets or restaurants.

The product comes in a 1 lb. tubs, package marked with license number AL 111-C with the company name “Irvington Seafood.”

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Kevin Sakprasit received Finish Product Testing results on May 17, 2024, at 4:31pm Central from EMSL Analytical, Inc. Crabmeat was processed on May 12, 2024, Batch #133 tested positive for L. monocytogenes. 94 samples were taken on May 13, 2024: 23 samples of Jumbo, 24 samples of Lump, 24 samples of Fingers, and 23 samples of Claw meat. Based on the lab report, 12 samples of Claw meat, and 2 samples of Fingers that were taken came back positive. We have decided to do a voluntary recall to ensure the safety of our consumers.

The production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.