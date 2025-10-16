The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), said today it has recalled Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad that was sold in the Kroger Family of Stores in following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV. This follows a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenescontamination of the pasta ingredient that was manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The item was sold from the deli full and self-service cases at 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations under the following banners: Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s. Kroger has removed these items from store shelves and initiated their customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and email alerts.

Product UPC CODE Size BASIL PESTO BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 217573-10000 SOLD ON:

SEP 6 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

sold at deli service

counter BASIL PESTO BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 217573-20000 SOLD ON:

SEP 6 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

Grab-n-Go

packages sold in

Deli Dept. SMOKED MOZZARELLA

PENNE SALAD 227573-10000 SOLD ON:

AUG 29 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

sold at deli service

counter SMOKED MOZZARELLA

PENNE SALAD 227573-10000 SOLD ON:

AUG 29 2025

thru

OCT 2 2025 Random Weight

Grab-n-Go

packages sold in

Deli Dept.

The Kroger Family of Stores was notified on September 26 by the salad kit supplier, Fresh Creative Foods, that the supplier of the kit’s pasta ingredient, Nate’s Fine Foods, had recalled the bowtie pasta due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall affected 24 Smith’s stores in AZ, NM, and NV. On October 1, Kroger was again notified by Fresh Creative Foods, that the supplier for the kit’s pasta ingredient, Nate’s Fine Foods, was recalling additional dates of the bowtie pasta as well as penne pasta items due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to prepared meals.

As of September 25, 2025, a total of 20 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 15 states. Of the 13 people interviewed, 7 (54%) reported eating precooked meals, and 4 specifically reported eating chicken fettuccine alfredo. Of 20 people with information available, 19 have been hospitalized and 4 deaths have been reported. There is one illness in a pregnant mother that resulted in a fetal loss.

On September 30, 2025, the supplier of the affected pasta, Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc., expanded their recall of certain lots of pre-cooked pasta including fettucine, linguine, and farfalle (bowtie), after a sample of linguine pasta collected and tested by FreshRealm tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc., does not sell affected products direct to retail. The firm is working with the FDA and their customers to determine if additional recalls are needed. More information will be provided as it becomes available. FDA is working with the recalling firms and their direct customers to determine if additional downstream customer recalls are necessary.