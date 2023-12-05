States with the highest case count: Arizona 7, Illinois 6, Minnesota 14, Missouri 9, Ohio 8 and Wisconsin 10.

The updated number in the United States:

• Illnesses: 117

• Hospitalizations: 61

• Deaths: 2

• States: 34

As of November 28, 117 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 34 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 14, 2023. Of 103 people with information available, 61 (59%) have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Minnesota. States impacted and the number of ill: Alaska 1, Arkansas 1, Arizona 7, California 1, Colorado 3, Georgia 3, Iowa 5, Illinois 6, Indiana 2, Kansas 1, Kentucky 5, Massachusetts 1, Maryland 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 14, Missouri 9, Mississippi 1, North Carolina 2, Nebraska 4, New Jersey 3, Nevada 2, New York 2, Ohio 8, Oklahoma 2, Oregon 2, Pennsylvania 1, Rhode Island 1, South Carolina 3, Tennessee 4, Texas 5, Utah 3, Virginia 2, Washington 1, Wisconsin 10.

As of December 1, there have been 66 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (13), Ontario (13), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (1), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed. Individuals became sick between mid-October and mid-November 2023. Nineteen individuals have been hospitalized. One death has been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 to 100 years of age. The majority of the individuals who became sick are children 5 years of age or younger (39%), or adults 65 years of age or older (39%). Half of the cases (50%) are male.

