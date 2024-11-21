Fabalish Inc, Carlstadt, NJ is recalling Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites because it may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19. E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 in humans can range from 24 hours to as much as ten days. The average incubation period is 3 to 4 days.

The product was distributed in FL, NY, WA, TN, CA, IN, OH, IL, NH, VA, GA, NE, CO, UT, KS, TX, MA & MT. These products were sold directly to consumers through the Fabalish website. www.fabalish.comExternal Link Disclaimer

This product comes in a 10 oz orange box and labeled as “Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites” with the lot code 260925 found on the side flap. See images attached.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being conducted in response to a nationwide recall initiated by Grimmway Farms of organic whole carrots, which has been identified as a potential risk by one of our suppliers. Grimmway Farms Recalls Organic Whole and Select Organic Baby Carrots That May Be in Consumers’ Homes Due to Potential E. coli Contamination | FDA