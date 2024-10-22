Jessup, MD – Around 3:45 pm today, firefighters and paramedics from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS) responded to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court in Jessup for the report of multiple patients with food poisoning after allegedly eating the same food.

Forty-six adult patients were evaluated and transported to multiple area hospitals; all patients were non-critical. Mutual aid was provided by Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties.

For more information, please contact the HCDFRS Office of Community Outreach and Media Affairs at 410-313-6039.