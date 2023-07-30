Non-travel related Cyclospora infections under investigation: July 18, 2023 New

Cyclospora investigation overview (as of July 18, 2023)

Each spring and summer, Canada sees an increase in non-travel related Cyclospora illnesses reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). PHAC is working with its public health and food safety partners to identify possible ways infections are occurring in Canada. Previous Cyclosporaillnesses have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, including pre-packaged salad mix, basil, cilantro, berries, lettuce, and snow and snap peas.

Learn more about the causes, symptoms and risks of infection, as well as how to prevent and treat an illness.