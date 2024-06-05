Dairy Manufacturers Inc., of Prosper, TX – 6/3/24, is notifying consumers about a safety issue associated with a product that is an extension of an ongoing voluntary recall (https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dairy-manufacturers-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-products-due-non-compliance-requirements-under-21). D-M initiated a voluntary recall on 05/24/24. Crecelac Infant 0-12 with an expiration date of 08/2025 was manufactured at D.M. Mexicana Sa De Cv in Monterey, Mexico and is part of this ongoing recall. D-M is now alerting consumers that a sample of this product has tested positive for Cronobacter spp.

Cronobacter is a bacterium that can cause bloodstream and central nervous system infections, such as sepsis and meningitis, respectively. Complications from Cronobacter infection in infants can include brain abscess, developmental delays, motor impairments, and death.

Symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, or abnormal body movements.

Crecelac 12.4 oz containers were distributed primarily in March, April, and May of 2024. The product was distributed through retail stores in the state of Texas only. The recalled product is labeled as infant formula and packaged in a 12.4 oz. cardboard and aluminum can.

Only the lot listed below had samples containing Cronobacter spp.

PRODUCT UPC LOT CODE EXP. DATE Crecelac Infant 0-12 8 50042 40847 6 24 039 1 CHE 352-1 08/2025

The recalled product can be identified by the batch code on the bottom of the can.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.