Illnesses began May 30, 2021 and now has spread to 36 states.

Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois are hardest hit.

Alabama 3, Arkansas 12, California 8, Colorado 1, Connecticut 4, Florida 5, Georgia 2, Illinois 34, Indiana 1, Iowa 3, Kansas 10, Kentucky 9, Louisiana 4, Maryland 45, Massachusetts 11, Michigan 9, Minnesota 22, Mississippi 2, Missouri 10, Nebraska 8, New Jersey 5, New Mexico 8, New York 5, North Carolina 11, North Dakota 4, Ohio 6, Oklahoma 92, Oregon 2, Pennsylvania 6, South Carolina 3, South Dakota 7, Tennessee 10, Texas 149, Utah 3, Virginia 54, and Wisconsin 24.

As of October 14, 2021, 592 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 36 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to September 29, 2021.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 97 years, with a median age of 36, and 57% are female. Of 363 people with information available, 116 (32%) have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

State and local officials have collected food items from some of the restaurants where sick people ate. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was found in a sample taken from a takeout condiment cup containing cilantro and lime. The sick person reported that the condiment container also contained onions, but none were left in the cup when it was tested.

Because multiple food items were present in the container and in the sample that was tested, it is not possible to know which food item was contaminated. We are using this information in conjunction with other available information to help narrow the list of possible foods linked to illness.

