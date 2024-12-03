Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. (Baloian) is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “Pamela” brand, a generic white box with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” or a clear PamPak branded bag of 6 individual cucumbers with the UPC 8 2540107010 6 (photos below). The recalled cucumbers were sold between October 12, 2024, through November 26, 2024, and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

The whole fresh American cucumbers were sold by Baloian and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of California, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, New York, Massachusetts, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Alaska and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The cucumbers would have reached consumers through foodservice and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.

Baloian initiated this recall after learning from SunFed Produce, LLC, that its supplier of American cucumbers, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” may be associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – and November 15, 2024. Discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) confirmed this. Baloian is also contacting its direct buyers to advise them of the recall and ask that they, in turn, notify their customers. No other products sold by or farms supplying to Baloian are implicated in this recall.

Consumers should take the following actions: