Sushi: Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Bedner Growers Inc.(purchased from Kroger and its affiliates ) due to possible contamination with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled cucumbers were sold directly to consumers at the three Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets locations in Florida (Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach). Because the recalled cucumbers do not bear any stickers or other labeling, customers should discard and not consume any cucumbers that were purchased at these locations between April 29, 2025, and May 14, 2025.

The recalled cucumbers also were sold to a wholesale distributor, which has been directed to further contact its customers with recall instructions.

The cucumbers are being recalled because they have been linked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 26 illnesses in AL, CA, CO, FL, IL, KS, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger and its affiliated retail stores located in FL. Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of sushi.

Retail packaged items: see attached

Labels Example*: see attached

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by Bedner Browers, Inc., who initiated their recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified Bedner Browers, Inc. that the cucumbers have been linked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 26 illnesses in AL, CA, CO, FL, IL, KS, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

More Cucumbers: PennRose Farms, LLC is recalling 5-pound mesh bags of whole cucumbers because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Our firm was notified by our supplier, Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., that these cucumbers are being recalled by Bedner Growers, Inc. and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

PennRose Farms repacked some of these cucumbers in 5-pound mesh bags (1,152 cases or 9,216 individual units) showing Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms logos. The bags can be identified using the UPC code 841214101714, packaged between May 2-May 5, with lot numbers (48-122, 48-123, 48-124, 48-125). These products were shipped to Restaurant Depot distribution centers located in NJ, GA, FL, IL, and OH.

No other PennRose Farms packaged products are impacted by this recall. It has advised the distribution centers it works with of the recall and directed them to alert customers that received the products.

Consumers that have Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms cucumbers covered by this recall are urged not to consume them and to discard them immediately. Restaurants, retailers, and distributors that have the recalled cucumbers should destroy them. If the product has been served to consumers, they should be notified of the potential health concern. Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them.

More and More Cucumbers: Big Y Foods of Springfield, MA is voluntarily recalling some Made-To-Order Subs, Wraps and Paninis sold between 5/20 and 5/21 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores (listed below), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall includes any Made-To-Order Small Sub, Large Sub, 30” Super Sub, Wrap or Panini purchased on 5/20 or 5/21 sold in the following Big Y Stores:

Address City State Zip 1090 St. James Avenue Springfield MA 01104 79 Stonington Rd. Mystic CT 06355 136 North King Street Rt. 5 Northampton MA 01060 10 College Highway Rt. 10 Southampton MA 01073 802 Williams Street Longmeadow MA 01106 441 N Main St. E. Longmeadow MA 01028 772 North Main St. West Hartford CT 06117 148 West St. Ware MA 01082 200 West St. Pittsfield MA 01201 45 Veterans Memorial Drive North Adams MA 01247 224 Salem Turnpike Norwich CT 06360 141B Storrs Road Mansfield CT 06250 1040 Elm Street Rocky Hill CT 06067 234 Tolland Turnpike Manchester CT 06040 175 University Drive Amherst MA 01002 65 Palomba Drive Enfield CT 06082 1 Kent Road New Milford CT 06776 22 Spencer Plan Rd. Old Saybrook CT 06475 995 Poquonnock Road Groton CT 06340 237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2 Greenfield MA 01301 300 Cooley Street Springfield MA 01128 135 West Rd. Elington CT 06029 355 Hawley Lane Stratford CT 06614 2035 Boston Rd. Wilbraham MA 01095 405 Bridgeport Ave. Shelton CT 06484 1313 Hopmeadow St. Slimsbury CT 06070 7 East Hampton Rd. Route 66 Marlborough CT 06447 23 Killingworth Turnpike Clinton CT 06413 150 Boston Post Rd. Milford CT 06460 434 Walpole St. Norwood MA 02062

Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department. Big Y Foods ceased operation in all stores listed above, discarded product within the sub, wrap, and panini service line, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the service line.

All Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis were produced within the Kitchen Department upon customer request. The subs, wraps and paninis impacted by the cucumber recall were provided for sale to consumers May 20, 2025, and May 21, 2025. These subs, wraps and paninis were not prepackaged for customer self-service.

And More Cucumbers: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC, Richmond, VA announced today that it is recalling three of its products in reaction to the Bedner Growers’ recall of cucumbers due to its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

“The products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

Recall Dates:

Recall Information Regarding Product:

Item Net Weight Package Sell-By Date Marinated Cucumber Salad 16 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad 36 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk 5 lbs. 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

No other products produced by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are impacted.

Recalled Products Available at the following Retailers: