Sushi: Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Bedner Growers Inc.(purchased from Kroger and its affiliates ) due to possible contamination with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled cucumbers were sold directly to consumers at the three Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets locations in Florida (Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach). Because the recalled cucumbers do not bear any stickers or other labeling, customers should discard and not consume any cucumbers that were purchased at these locations between April 29, 2025, and May 14, 2025.

The recalled cucumbers also were sold to a wholesale distributor, which has been directed to further contact its customers with recall instructions.

The cucumbers are being recalled because they have been linked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 26 illnesses in AL, CA, CO, FL, IL, KS, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger and its affiliated retail stores located in FL. Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of sushi.

Retail packaged items: see attached

Labels Example*: see attached

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by Bedner Browers, Inc., who initiated their recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified Bedner Browers, Inc. that the cucumbers have been linked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a Salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 26 illnesses in AL, CA, CO, FL, IL, KS, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA.

More Cucumbers: PennRose Farms, LLC is recalling 5-pound mesh bags of whole cucumbers because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Our firm was notified by our supplier, Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., that these cucumbers are being recalled by Bedner Growers, Inc. and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

PennRose Farms repacked some of these cucumbers in 5-pound mesh bags (1,152 cases or 9,216 individual units) showing Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms logos. The bags can be identified using the UPC code 841214101714, packaged between May 2-May 5, with lot numbers (48-122, 48-123, 48-124, 48-125). These products were shipped to Restaurant Depot distribution centers located in NJ, GA, FL, IL, and OH.

No other PennRose Farms packaged products are impacted by this recall. It has advised the distribution centers it works with of the recall and directed them to alert customers that received the products.

Consumers that have Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms cucumbers covered by this recall are urged not to consume them and to discard them immediately. Restaurants, retailers, and distributors that have the recalled cucumbers should destroy them. If the product has been served to consumers, they should be notified of the potential health concern. Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them. 

More and More Cucumbers: Big Y Foods of Springfield, MA is voluntarily recalling some Made-To-Order Subs, Wraps and Paninis sold between 5/20 and 5/21 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores (listed below), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall includes any Made-To-Order Small Sub, Large Sub, 30” Super Sub, Wrap or Panini purchased on 5/20 or 5/21 sold in the following Big Y Stores:

AddressCity StateZip
1090 St. James AvenueSpringfieldMA01104
79 Stonington Rd.MysticCT06355
136 North King Street Rt. 5NorthamptonMA01060
10 College Highway Rt. 10SouthamptonMA01073
802 Williams StreetLongmeadowMA01106
441 N Main St.E. LongmeadowMA01028
772 North Main St.West HartfordCT06117
148 West St.WareMA01082
200 West St.PittsfieldMA01201
45 Veterans Memorial DriveNorth AdamsMA01247
224 Salem TurnpikeNorwichCT06360
141B Storrs RoadMansfieldCT06250
1040 Elm StreetRocky HillCT06067
234 Tolland TurnpikeManchesterCT06040
175 University DriveAmherstMA01002
65 Palomba DriveEnfieldCT06082
1 Kent RoadNew MilfordCT06776
22 Spencer Plan Rd.Old SaybrookCT06475
995 Poquonnock RoadGrotonCT06340
237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2GreenfieldMA01301
300 Cooley StreetSpringfieldMA01128
135 West Rd.ElingtonCT06029
355 Hawley LaneStratfordCT06614
2035 Boston Rd.WilbrahamMA01095
405 Bridgeport Ave.SheltonCT06484
1313 Hopmeadow St.SlimsburyCT06070
7 East Hampton Rd. Route 66MarlboroughCT06447
23 Killingworth TurnpikeClintonCT06413
150 Boston Post Rd.MilfordCT06460
434 Walpole St.NorwoodMA02062

Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department. Big Y Foods ceased operation in all stores listed above, discarded product within the sub, wrap, and panini service line, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the service line.

All Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis were produced within the Kitchen Department upon customer request. The subs, wraps and paninis impacted by the cucumber recall were provided for sale to consumers May 20, 2025, and May 21, 2025. These subs, wraps and paninis were not prepackaged for customer self-service.

And More Cucumbers: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC, Richmond, VA announced today that it is recalling three of its products in reaction to the Bedner Growers’ recall of cucumbers due to its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

“The products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

Recall Dates:

Recall Information Regarding Product:

ItemNet Weight Package Sell-By Date
Marinated Cucumber Salad16 ounces5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Marinated Cucumber Salad36 ounces5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk5 lbs.5/11/25 through 5/26/25

No other products produced by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are impacted.

Recalled Products Available at the following Retailers:

  • Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina
  • Harris Teeter, Williamsburg, VA
  • Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky
  • Libbie Market, Richmond, VA
  • Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, VA