The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of hepatitis A in a Falmouth food service worker. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water.
The individual worked during their infectious period at The Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Rd, Falmouth, on the following dates:
- October 23-25
- November 6-8
Anyone who dined in or ordered takeout from this restaurant during these days could be at risk for hepatitis A infection. The restaurant is working closely with the Maine CDC and there is no concern about ongoing exposure outside of these dates.
You can prevent getting hepatitis A with a vaccine and those exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of the exposure The hepatitis A vaccine is a two-dose series. After one dose, at least 94 out of 100 people become immune to the hepatitis A virus for several years. Getting the second dose ensures long-term protection.
Individuals who were potentially exposed should:
- Discard any leftover food bought at this restaurant during the dates listed above.
- If eligible, get vaccinated.
- If you ate or drank from this restaurant during these dates, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the last time eating or drinking there.
- If more than 14 days have passed, people who have not previously been vaccinated may still get the vaccine at any time to protect against future exposures.
- Individuals who worked in the restaurant during these dates should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last date worked.
- Ask your health care provider if you need hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) in addition to hepatitis A vaccine; certain people may need both.
- If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any additional hepatitis A vaccine doses now.
- If you ate or drank at this restaurant during any of these dates, watch for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days from the last day you ate, drank, or worked at the restaurant.If you experience any of the symptoms listed below, seek medical attention.
- feeling tired
- low or no appetite
- stomach pain
- nausea
- diarrhea
- dark-colored urine
- jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)
- fever
- joint pain
Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe. People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old have mild or no symptoms.
Cases of hepatitis A in Maine have remained elevated since an initial increase in 2019. People at increased risk of becoming infected should protect themselves with a hepatitis A vaccine.
For more information on hepatitis A, visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/.