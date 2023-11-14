The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of hepatitis A in a Falmouth food service worker. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water.

The individual worked during their infectious period at The Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Rd, Falmouth, on the following dates:

October 23-25

November 6-8

Anyone who dined in or ordered takeout from this restaurant during these days could be at risk for hepatitis A infection. The restaurant is working closely with the Maine CDC and there is no concern about ongoing exposure outside of these dates.

You can prevent getting hepatitis A with a vaccine and those exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of the exposure The hepatitis A vaccine is a two-dose series. After one dose, at least 94 out of 100 people become immune to the hepatitis A virus for several years. Getting the second dose ensures long-term protection.

Individuals who were potentially exposed should:

Discard any leftover food bought at this restaurant during the dates listed above. If eligible, get vaccinated. If you ate or drank from this restaurant during these dates, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the last time eating or drinking there.

If more than 14 days have passed, people who have not previously been vaccinated may still get the vaccine at any time to protect against future exposures.

Individuals who worked in the restaurant during these dates should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last date worked.

Ask your health care provider if you need hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) in addition to hepatitis A vaccine; certain people may need both.

If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any additional hepatitis A vaccine doses now. If you ate or drank at this restaurant during any of these dates, watch for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days from the last day you ate, drank, or worked at the restaurant.If you experience any of the symptoms listed below, seek medical attention. feeling tired

low or no appetite

stomach pain

nausea

diarrhea

dark-colored urine

jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

fever

joint pain

Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe. People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old have mild or no symptoms.

Cases of hepatitis A in Maine have remained elevated since an initial increase in 2019. People at increased risk of becoming infected should protect themselves with a hepatitis A vaccine.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/.