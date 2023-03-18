The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported by a common supplier from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico. The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels.

Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, 5/5 (100%) people who provided information about what they ate before becoming ill reported eating frozen organic strawberries. FDA’s traceback investigation identified a common supplier of the frozen organic strawberries. Strawberries used by this supplier were imported from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico, in 2022. Additionally, the strain of hepatitis A virus causing illnesses this year is genetically identical to the strain that caused the outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers.

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

The following products are subject to this recall. The lot codes and best by dates are found on the back of each bag (see attached pictures below):

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Dates

Best If Use Dates

Best Before Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Illinois, Iowa,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri, North

Dakota, South

Dakota, Ohio,

Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska, Idaho, Montana,

Oregon, Utah, Washington. Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois, Maryland PCC Community

Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 10/29/2024 Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit

Blend Pineapple,

Bananas, Strawberries &

Mango 16 oz 00511919 04/25/24

05/12/24

05/23/24

05/30/24

06/07/24 Nationwide

Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: