The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Moonlight Companies for its Moonlight yellow and white peaches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes identified in the packing facility environment.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide between Sept. 16, 2025 and Oct. 29, 2025 to retail stores and supermarkets like Costco, Target, Whole Foods, Times Supermarkets and Big Save in Hawai‘i. The FDB is working with these stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

The peaches were either sold as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers or as multipacks. This recall does not include packages or PLU stickers with the words “Washington” and/or “Organic.” The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Description Packaging Type PLU Sticker UPC Facility Code Lot Code Moonlight Yellow Peaches Individual pieces 4401 4044 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Multipacks 8 10248 03165 6 8 98429 00209 1 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Moonlight White Peaches Individual pieces 4401 4044 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Multipacks 8 10248 03163 2 8 98429 00209 1 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Moonlight White Peaches (“Peppermint Peach”) Multipacks 8 98429 00266 4 8 10248 03163 2 8 10248 03087 1 8 10248 03186 1 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result of eating Listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and/or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products.

The FDB advises consumers to verify the recalled product by checking the corresponding production information and the images of packaging or PLU stickers provided below. Safely seal the product in a zip-top plastic bag and dispose of it. Please wash your hands thoroughly and sanitize any areas that may have come in contact with the product. Consumers with questions about refunds should contact Moonlight Companies at 855-215-5017 Monday through Friday from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. HST. Representative photographs of product packaging and PLU stickers are listed below:

Packaging Images

PLU Sticker Images

Packaged Item Lot and Facility Code Identification