Metro Produce Distributors Inc. of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is voluntarily recalling all Lunds & Byerlys fresh guacamole products with a use-by date of August 2, 2024, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The fresh guacamole was sold at Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores located throughout the Twin Cities area and St. Cloud. The product was also available in select locations ‘Taco Mas’ food bars from July 27-31. The products are packaged in clear plastic containers.

These products are affected by the recall:

Product Size Use-by Date Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Guacamole 14 ounce August 2, 2024 Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Smokin’ Guacamole 10 ounce August 2, 2024 Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Spicy Guacamole 10 ounce August 2, 2024 Lunds & Byerlys Pico de Gallo/Guacamole Tray 18 ounce August 2, 2024 Lunds & Byerlys Deli Guacamole 56 ounce August 2, 2024

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed that the finished products could potentially contain the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as they continue their investigation. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.