The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Tex., after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7. A recall was not requested because there is no product currently available for sale to consumers; however, the ground beef product may remain in consumers’ homes and could cause illness if eaten.

The raw ground beef was ground in store on Nov. 28, 2022. The product was packaged for consumers behind the meat counter in varying weights. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

Varying weights of ground beef packed in butcher paper, containing “CARNE MOLIDA REGULAR/GROUND BEEF” with “Packed On” dates ranging Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2022, and “Sell By Dec. 1 2022” on the label.

These items were only sold in La Michoacana Meat Market retail store, located at 5106 Wesley St., Greenville, Texas, 75402. The last date that the product was available for sale was Dec. 1, 2022.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS product testing when a sample confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.