Scanga Meat Company, a Salida, Colorado establishment, is recalling approximately 563 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef products were produced on December 11, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

6-lb. plastic tubes containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR REGULAR GROUND BEEF” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

6-lb. plastic tubes containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR X-L GROUND BEEF” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic chubs containing “SCANGA MEAT HAMBURGER” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic trays containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat GROUND ROUND” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6460” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at the establishment’s retail location and shipped to restaurant locations in Colorado.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O103. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103, because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism.

Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ and restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.