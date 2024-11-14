The Montana State lab is performing genomic sequencing of test samples and has notified CCHD that it expects results on Friday 11/15. These results would determine whether the Great Falls cases are linked to a multistate outbreak but will not confirm a specific food source.

At this time, ten cases have been confirmed. Nine of those confirmed cases are within four GFPS elementary schools. Three additional test results are pending, one of which is associated with another secondary school.

Because foodborne illnesses are commonly linked to fresh fruits and vegetables, GFPS is temporarily removing those items from all school menus as a cautionary measure, and alternative canned and dried fruit options will be made available. A GFPS notification has been sent to student families.

In prior notifications, Several Salmonella cases have been identified in Great Falls, beginning 10/30/24. As of 11/12/24, six students at Sacajawea and Valley View elementary schools, one staff member at another school, and one person with no school connections have been identified.

The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) has been in contact with all confirmed individuals and is working closely with Great Falls Public Schools nursing staff and leadership to notify families, limit spread and identify potential sources of contamination. At present, the origin is unconfirmed.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) is also investigating connections to other Salmonella cases in other Montana counties and states.

Salmonella is typically spread by consuming contaminated food; it may be contracted from infected people that are handling or contact food, or from animals. CCHD advises consistent hand-washing before handling food, after physical contact with animals or people, and after using the toilet, changing diapers, or assisting another person with hygiene. If you are experiencing symptoms, do not prepare food or drinks for others, and stay from school or work.

Symptoms of Salmonella usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and usually last 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Symptoms include:

• Watery diarrhea that might have blood or mucus

• Stomach cramps that can be severe

• Headache

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Fever

• Signs of dehydration (reduced urination, dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing

up)

Please follow up with a medical provider if you are experiencing severe symptoms:

• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

• Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

• Bloody stools

• Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down

• Signs of dehydration, such as:

o Making very little urine

o Dry mouth and throat

o Dizziness when standing up