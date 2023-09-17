337 culture positive E. coli O157:H7 primary cases.

12 remain in hospital.

11 have developed acute kidney failure – hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS)

6 of the HUS patients remain on dialysis

22 secondary cases have been reported in family members of primary cases

The Alberta Health Services announced that it is “highly likely” that the source of an E. coli outbreak that has led to at least 329 cases in Calgary children is food that was distributed from a central kitchen shared between a number of Fueling Brains daycare sites in the city.

“Based on the epidemiology of the cases we’ve seen to date, it is highly likely the source of this outbreak is food that was distributed from the central kitchen,” AHS said. “At this point, AHS has not been able to identify a food item that was the source. We continue to investigate.”

AHS said four daycares have not had anyone who tested positive for E. coli: Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Braineer Academy.

Those four will be able to reopen Monday, providing no one tests positive for E.coli. The remaining seven daycares will have their closure orders rescinded Tuesday. Young children under five and staff will require clearance from health officials.

There are 11 Calgary daycares which have been issued a closure order until further notice following an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Fueling Brains Braeside.

Fueling Brains West 85th.

Fueling Brains New Brighton.

Fueling Brains Centennial.

Fueling Brains Bridgeland.

Fueling Brains McKnight.

Braineer Academy.

Kidz Space.

Little Oak Early Education (formerly Mangrove).

Almond Branch School.

VIK Academy in Okotoks, Alta.

What is E. coli?

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are members of a large group of bacterial germs that inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and other warm-blooded animals. Most strains—or serotypes—of E. coli do not cause disease in humans, but the toxic serotypes can cause serious illness and even death. The most common toxic strain is O157:H7, but there are others that can cause illness.

How do you get E. coli?

E. coli is often contracted by consuming food or beverage that has been contaminated by animal (especially cattle) manure. Most of the foodborne E. coli outbreaks has been traced to contaminated ground beef; however leafy vegetables that have been contaminated in fields or during processing have been increasingly identified as the source of outbreaks, as have unpasteurized (raw) milk and cheese, unpasteurized apple juice and cider, alfalfa and radish sprouts, orange juice, and even water. There have also been outbreaks associated with petting zoos and agricultural fairs.

What to look for.

The first symptom of E. coli infection is the onset of abdominal pain and severe cramps, followed within 24 hours by diarrhea, often bloody. This is hemorrhagic colitis, and it typically occurs within 2 to 5 days of ingestion of E. coli; however, the incubation period—the time between the ingestion of E. coli bacteria and the onset of illness—may be as broad as 1 to 10 days.

What to do.

Seek medical attention. Ask your healthcare provider for a stool sample to confirm or rule out E. coli infection. There is no ‘cure’ for E. coli infection, but prompt medical attention can alleviate pain and reduce the chance of serious complications like HUS (Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome).

Prevention.

Be a smart consumer andavoid dangerous foods. When cooking with meat, especially ground beef, thoroughly clean all surfaces the raw meat touched (counters, cutting boards, sinks, hands, utensils, faucets, plates). Cook meats to safe temperatures – use a digital thermometer to check. Wash leafy greens thoroughly. Keep receipts for all food purchases. Wash hands often.

