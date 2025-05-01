The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for retail ground beef products sold by Bismillah Halal Meats, a retail market in Marietta, Ga., that may be contaminated with E. coli O103. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The raw ground beef was produced and sold directly to consumers from April 10-23, 2025. All products were weighed, wrapped, and labeled in-store at the time of purchase. All ground beef products produced and sold by this retailer from April 10-23, 2025, are subject to this public health alert.

The products do not bear an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection because they were produced under retail exemption.

The problem was discovered when a sample was collected and analyzed by FSIS during retail surveillance and the sampling results showed the presence of E. coli O103. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

E. coli O103 is a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC). Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103, because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism.

Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care are the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age, but it is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.