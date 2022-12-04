Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in foodservice 10 lb James Farm branded cartons. The product is exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

All inventories of the effected lot have been removed from Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations. Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations are also directly contacting their customers regarding this recall. There have been no illnesses or adverse reaction reports to date related to this product.

This Notice affects the following product:

1260 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries : 2/5 lb. bags per 10 lb carton

“Best if used by ” date of June 14th, 2024 .

“Product of Chile.”UPC Code: 76069501010, Lot Code – CO 22-165

UPC code is found on the top of the carton with the lot code on the bottom of the carton.