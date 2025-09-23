A total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria were reported from two states. Sick people’s samples were collected from December 3, 2023, to September 9, 2024. Of the 10 people with information available, all 10 were hospitalized. One death was reported from Nevada.

On March 31, 2025, FDA collected environmental samples for testing at Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC. WGS showed that the Listeria in the environmental isolates were closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating ready-to-eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC.

CDC investigated this outbreak in 2024. Epidemiologic evidence in previous investigations identified that sick people were in healthcare settings such as hospitals prior to becoming sick, and the likely source was a food served in those types of institutions, but there was not enough information to identify a specific food. CDC reopened the investigation in April 2025 after the outbreak strain was found in environmental samples from Fresh & Ready Foods LLC.

Records reviewed from facilities indicated that ready-to-eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC were served in three facilities.